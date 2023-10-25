Cornerstone Theatre Arts to present ‘Admissions’

Get ready for Cornerstone Theatre Arts’ next show, “Admissions,” by Joshua Harmon, to be performed at the Goshen Music Hall, 223 Main Street, Goshen. The theater is on the 2nd floor, walk-up. The show will be performed Nov. 4, 10, 11, and 18 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 5, 12, and 19 at 2 p.m.

Directed by Mark Von Oesen, “Admissions” explores the dynamic culture and atmosphere surrounding the workings of academic admissions in higher education.

“Privilege and power smack into personal ambitions and changing standards,” the production company said in its announcement. “Even those who work in the system are sometimes unable to harness it.”

The cast includes Evelyn Albino, Bruce Gluckman, Dean Knapp, Joan McCabe, and Crystal Von Oesen. Technical Design is by Victoria Cottone.

Tickets are $20, payable at the door, but reservations are required. Call 845-294-4188 to secure your seat. Cornerstone Theatre Arts, Inc. is a 501c3 arts organization. This production is possible through licensing with Concord Theatricals.