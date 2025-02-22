Cornerstone Theatre Arts to hold 15th annual fundraiser

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will be celebrating its 15th year with a fundraiser anniversary celebration at The Goshen Music Hall. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Delancey’s (40 Park Place, Goshen).

The buffet includes penna ala vodka, wings, mini crab cakes, beef on croutons, stuffed mushrooms, salad and bread, and appetizers. All desserts are homemade. Beer and wine are included. Live entertainment will be provided by the CTA Performers.

The cost is $75 per person. Those interested in attending and supporting the theater must RSVP by March 10 to provide Delancey’s with an expected number of attendees. RSVP to drwsmith30@gmail.com. Pay at the door with cash, check, or via Venmo.