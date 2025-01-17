Cornerstone Theatre Arts announces open auditions

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will hold open auditions Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. Simply drop in anytime during those hours. The theater company asks participants to have a two- to three-minute monologue prepared and be ready to read cold if called upon.

Bring your resume and headshot. No reservations are needed. The theater is located at The Goshen Music Hall, 223 Main Street, Goshen. The space is on the second floor, walk-up.

For questions, contact Evelyn Albino at evelyncornersone@gmail.com

Cornerstone Theatre Arts’ 2025 season of shows (so far) can be seen at cornerstonetheatrearts.org.