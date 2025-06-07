Concert series opens June 21

The West Point Band begins its Music Under the Stars concert series on Saturday, June 21 with “Night on Broadway” at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater. The concert begins at at 7:30 p.m.

An evening of Broadway favorites will be performed by the West Point Band and feature special guest singers and show-stopping numbers from “Hamilton,” “West Side Story,” “Les Misérables,” Disney’s “Hercules” and more. Bring family and friends and experience the magic of Broadway under the stars.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations and updates, log onto www.westpointband.com