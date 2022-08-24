Concert, ice cream and swifts enthuse Goshen crowd

A crowd of about two hundred people gathered for an evening of Big Band era music performed by the Big Band Sound along with ice cream donated by Trail Side Treats on Saturday night at Goshen Public Library and Historical Society side terrace and lawn. Assisted by members of the Junior Friends of the library, most guests sat in lawn chairs or on blankets in the pleasant weather.

Some joined in the festivities by dancing to familiar songs from the 1930’s and 40’s. A surprise treat was the arrival of several hundred chimney swifts who flew in at dusk; they flew in circles before descending into the large ancient, chimney located on the side lawn of the library’s five-acre property.

The grounds had once been part of a large estate with a mansion, barns, green houses, and gardens. These birds will likely head to South America in a few weeks, rather than experience Goshen’s chilly fall and cold winter weather.

Music, song, dancing, a pleasant evening, friends, ice cream, and a closing natural display performed by several hundred chimney swifts—as the song says, “Who could ask for anything more?” Jim Tarvin