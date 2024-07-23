Concert and ice cream social return to Goshen Public Library

The Big Band Sound, a 20-piece jazz swing band, will once again give a concert on Saturday, August 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Goshen Public Library. And once again, Trailside Treats Creamery will provide ice cream for all the guests, courtesy of owner/operator Paul Corey. Admission to the concert is free thanks to sponsor Norton & Christensen. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

This concert in the park will be held on the patio and lawn of the library at 366 Main Street in Goshen. Seating on the patio will be reserved for anyone who has difficulty walking. There will also be room on the patio for the band and for dancing. So, for those who are so inclined, bring your dancing shoes!

An additional feature to enjoy this year is the new Pollinator Garden donated by Orange and Rockland. The garden, currently in its early stages of growth, has been planted on the front and side lawns of the library.

The rain date for this concert is the next day, Sunday, August 11 at the same time and place. If it looks like it might be postponed, check the Facebook page of the Goshen Public Library.

This summer tradition is also sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Members of the Junior Friends will be present to assist guests and add to the good cheer.

The Big Band Sound 20-piece jazz orchestra recreates the swinging sounds of the big band era, performing compositions that span a century of music, including classics made famous by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Harry James and Tommy Dorsey.