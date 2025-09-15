Community Day to feature food, vendors and activities

Families and neighbors are invited to Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Masjid Al-Ikhlas, 25 Washington Terrace in Newburgh. The inclusive, family-friendly event will celebrate community unity and well-being and run from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

A showcase of local vendors as well as cultural and ethnic businesses, there will be free food catered by 845 Halal, raffles for the first 150 guests, a health and wellness resource tent will be a part of the event as well as welcome tours of the Masjid.

Housing resource help will be available onsite from Pathstone, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, and other community organizations.

Open to anyone seeking resources, food, fellowship, or just a friendly outing, the event is co-sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, 845 Halal, and Halal Pastures.

For more information, call (845) 329-3834.