Chorale holiday concert schedule announced

The Warwick Valley Chorale will present three December performances of its 85th annual Holiday concerts. Led by director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by Gail Johnson, this season’s repertoire will include a program of Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols, with harp accompaniment” as well as beloved seasonal favorites.

The concerts will be presented on the following dates:

* Friday Dec. 5 at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Rt. 17A in Goshen, 7 p.m.

* Friday Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North St. in Middletown, 7 p.m.

* Sunday Dec 14 at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road in Warwick, 2 p.m.

Admission is free and donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/k6qot.