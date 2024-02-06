Children’s Valentine’s Day craft event at the museum

Bring the kids to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame (240 Main Street, Goshen) on Saturday, February 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day celebration. Participants will decorate cards, create a horse-themed suncatcher and a candy box filled with sweet treats. Also enjoy fun games like Wagon Wheels, Clean the Stall and Horseshoe Toss. Top off the event with a ride on the museum’s Harness Racing Simulator.

The cost for each child is $10 (Scouts, 4-H and Pony Club members are $5). Parents are free.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For further information about the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, the museum’s educational workshops, or children’s birthday parties, contact Kristin Roberts at 845-294-6330 or education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, visit harnessmuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.