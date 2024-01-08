Children’s shows coming to SUNY Orange Jan. 28

The Paper Bag Players will bring singing, dancing, and lots of laughs to SUNY Orange in Middletown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the new play “It’s A Marvelous Paper Bag World!,” composed and performed by pianist John K. Stone.

The play features cardboard and paper sets, paper bag costumes with brightly colored shoes, classic sketches, and new works centered around stories of dancing cookies, a dancing robot, a friendly dragon, painting on a giant easel, and audience participation. Other new works to be performed include “Mama Baby Kitty” and “Miss Mix Up,” along with classics “Big Red Day” and “Hot Feet.”

Now celebrating its 65th year, this company specializes in original productions for children, while amusing adults with sly wit. The Paper Bag Players’ plays are suitable for children ages three through nine.

Tickets will be available at the Orange Hall Box Office the day of the performance starting at 1:15 p.m. and online anytime at sunyorange.edu/arts_comm/ticketing.shtml. Online purchasing comes with a $1.50 surcharge per ticket. Admission for children is $5 and $6 for adults/seniors/staff/alumni. Students at SUNY Orange get in free of charge.

For early arrivals, Jim Tarvin, accompanied by illustrator Tessa Schaumburg, will give a free story reading with large screen projection of “Once There Was a Deep Forest” at 12:45 p.m. The softcover book shows the life of a forest and its residents over a 12-month period while explaining to children the importance of caring for and respecting nature. A book signing will follow the reading.

For parking and directions, email Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu or visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.