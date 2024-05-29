Chester unveils summer concert lineup

The 2024 Chester Music Series is right around the corner. The Village of Chester will be the home of regular free concerts for the community starting Tuesday, June 4, at the Jarvis Boone Memorial Amphitheater at 12 Bank Street, Chester. The concerts will take place every Tuesday through to September, starting at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. In case of rain, the Tuesday concerts will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Here’s the full list of musical acts slated to take the stage this summer:
June 4: The Men of Soul
June 11: The Bill’s Toupee Band
June 18: Somerville
June 25: Dark Horses
July 2: Slam Allen
July 9: Hurley Mountain Highway
July 16: 8th Grade Science
July 23: The BritPack USA
July 28: Bill Perry Music Festival
July 30: Uptown Groove
August 6: Kickin’ Nash
August 13: Georgia 5
August 20: California Dreamin’
August 27: Jungle Love
August 31: One Hit Wonders
September 3: Carol King Tribute – Home Again