Chester unveils summer concert lineup

The 2024 Chester Music Series is right around the corner. The Village of Chester will be the home of regular free concerts for the community starting Tuesday, June 4, at the Jarvis Boone Memorial Amphitheater at 12 Bank Street, Chester. The concerts will take place every Tuesday through to September, starting at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. In case of rain, the Tuesday concerts will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Here’s the full list of musical acts slated to take the stage this summer:

June 4: The Men of Soul

June 11: The Bill’s Toupee Band

June 18: Somerville

June 25: Dark Horses

July 2: Slam Allen

July 9: Hurley Mountain Highway

July 16: 8th Grade Science

July 23: The BritPack USA

July 28: Bill Perry Music Festival

July 30: Uptown Groove

August 6: Kickin’ Nash

August 13: Georgia 5

August 20: California Dreamin’

August 27: Jungle Love

August 31: One Hit Wonders

September 3: Carol King Tribute – Home Again