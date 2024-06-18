Chester Historical Society presents: ‘Schunemunk East – the Erie Railroad’s Newburgh Branch’

On Saturday, June 22, the Chester Historical Society will present a program by Bob McCue titled, “Schunemunk East – the Erie Railroad’s Newburgh Branch.” This program will describe the railroad that had previously run from Greycourt, in Chester all the way through Blooming Grove, Washingtonville, Salisbury Mills, part of Cornwall and into New Windsor and on to Newburgh.

Schunemunk East is currently on schedule to become an extension of the Orange County Rail Trail.

Bob McCue will discuss what this line meant to the areas the Erie Railroad traveled. McCue has a ear connection to the Schunemunk line, as this is where he saw his first train. He is also a part of the “railbed generation”: The last generation that came before the internet and has seen the abandonment of the rails that have been converted to the ‘rails-to-trails’ movement. A self-proclaimed storyteller, McCue is also an author who has written railroad books.

The public is invited to attend. The program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Chester Public Library (lower level), 1784 Kings Highway, Chester NY. Refreshments will be served, and the program is free.

For further questions, call 845-469-2534.