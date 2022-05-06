Chester Academy presents Mama Mia! on May 6 and 7, at 7 p.m.

The action of the play, “Mama Mia!” takes place over a 24-hour period during the summer of 1999 on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, as described by Marielle Renée Rousseau in stageagent.com:

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Told through the legendary music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.

Michael Miller plays Harry Bright in Chester Academy’s production of Mamma Mia. He had this to say about the production: “The cast and I have been working extremely hard over the past few months to make Mamma Mia come to life. We’ve had awesome directing from the director Christopher De Lao, with the help of Lisa Terrace and beautiful choreography from Jennifer Daly. I’m so proud to have been part of this production and especially proud of everyone in it as this is also not an easy production to do.

“There is a lot of singing, dancing and maturity needed to do this show, but every single person in this cast has worked up to the character they portray and had fun doing it. I especially have fun taking part in Mamma Mia as theater is my passion and has been since I was in sixth grade. When I’m older, I would like to be on Broadway. Any opportunities there are for theater and acting I always try to join. I’m so happy to be in Chester Academy’s Drama Club and happy to call everyone taking part in the show a family member.”

Where: Chester Academy 64 Hambletonian Avenue.

When: May 6 & 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Available at the door, $8 for students and seniors, $10 for adults

License by Music Theater International, Music by Benny Andesson & Björn Ulvaeus, Book by Catherine Johnson. Originally conceived by Judy Craymer.