Celebration of Dance to feature local dance companies

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts will present a Celebration of Dance at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on April 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

The event will feature local dance companies such as Ballet Rockland from Garnerville NY, Ballet Arts from Beacon, Warwick Dance Collective resident company of the Warwick Center for the Performing Art, New American Youth Ballet in Augusta, NJ, Centre for Dance Artistry in Sparta, NJ and Fei Tian College in Middletown. They will be joined by professional guest artists Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre directed by Billy Blanken and Leonel Linares & Co. - both from NYC.

The Celebration of Dance will be a vibrant and diverse showcase of dance styles, from classical ballet to contemporary, modern and Classical Chinese dance. Audiences will be treated to performances by some of the most talented and creative dance companies in the region, as well as professional guest artists from NYC.

Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre, directed by Billy Blanken, creates repertoire ranging from site-specific performance art to classical ballet. With exposure to a wide range of movement in his career, Mr. Blanken creates choreography that is theatrical, polished, and classically informed with a distinctly contemporary aesthetic.

Leonel Linares & Co., based in NYC, is a dynamic and versatile dance company that draws on a range of influences, from classical ballet to Latin and contemporary dance. The company is led by choreographer Leonel Linares, who has worked with renowned dance companies and artists all over the world.

“We are thrilled to present this Celebration of Dance, featuring such a diverse and talented group of dance companies and guest artists,” said Melissa Padham-Maass, Warwick Center for the Performing Arts Director. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to experience the incredible artistry and creativity of these performers, and we are honored to be able to host such an inspiring evening of dance.”

The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is located at 1351 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. Tickets for the Celebration of Dance are available via warwickperformingarts.com.