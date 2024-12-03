Catch a reading of ‘Educating Rita’ at the library

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will be holding another installment of its Staged Reading Series at the Goshen Public Library on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. This time, the theater group will present a staged reading of “Educating Rita,” by Willie Russell, in the library’s Community Room at 366 Main Street, Goshen.

The London Times described “Educating Rita” as “a marvelous play, painfully funny and passionately serious; a hilarious social documentary; a fairy tale with a quizzical, half happy ending.”

The reading features John Klemeyer and Cara Dibdin, and other notable CTA performers. Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at goshenpubliclibrary.org.