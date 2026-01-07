Call for artists-in-residence

Applications are now open for the All One, One All (AOOA) annual Artist-in-Residence program. Artists 18 and older who share AOOA’s passion for exploring the dynamic relationship between art, nature, and sustainable agriculture are encouraged to apply.

The program offers a unique opportunity for artists to immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of AOOA’s 14-acre silvopasture farm. Weekly visits allow artists to create works inspired by its lush landscape and regenerative practices. AOOA is home to thousands of trees, thriving vegetable gardens, an apiary, Karakul sheep, heritage breed chickens, two resident dogs, and its beloved mascot, a Toulouse goose named Bilou Bilou.

Throughout the program, artists will have opportunities to lead creative workshops and connect with the community. A mid-season art showcase during Upstate Art Weekend and an end-of-season exhibition in October provides a platform for selling and sharing your work.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. For more information or to apply, log onto https://shorturl.at/BJTKq.

AOOA is located at 221 Craigville Road in Goshen.