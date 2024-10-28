Author of ‘Madams, Mobsters and Murders in the Hudson Valley’ to speak

Anthony Musso, author of several books highlighting historical sites in the Hudson Valley, will present his newest book, “Madams, Mobsters and Murders in the Hudson Valley” at 10 a.m., November 9 in the Pomares Community Room at the Goshen Public Library.

Musso dug deep into newspaper articles, police reports, and other documents to uncover tales of a darker side of the beautiful Catskills and the Hudson Valley. The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society are pleased to welcome back this always entertaining and informative author.

The Goshen Public Library is located at 366 Main St., Goshen. Admission is free.