Author of ‘Madams, Mobsters and Murders in the Hudson Valley’ to speak

Goshen. The lecture will take place at the Goshen library Nov. 9.

| 28 Oct 2024 | 08:10
    The cover of Anthony Musso’s latest book on local happenings.
Anthony Musso, author of several books highlighting historical sites in the Hudson Valley, will present his newest book, “Madams, Mobsters and Murders in the Hudson Valley” at 10 a.m., November 9 in the Pomares Community Room at the Goshen Public Library.

Musso dug deep into newspaper articles, police reports, and other documents to uncover tales of a darker side of the beautiful Catskills and the Hudson Valley. The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society are pleased to welcome back this always entertaining and informative author.

The Goshen Public Library is located at 366 Main St., Goshen. Admission is free.