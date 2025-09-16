Artists needed for ‘Slow Down Warwick’ campaign

The Village of Warwick is inviting local and regional artists to submit their qualifications to design and execute temporary public art projects for the Slow Down Warwick campaign. The projects are aiming to test the effectiveness of different roadway painting approaches and other temporary artistic interventions in reducing speeding and crashes.

Ten sites will be selected for the projects, targeting key roadways and intersections based on injury and crash data. One to three artists will be selected and assigned to sites to create various types of roadway paintings and other temporary projects to alert drivers to the need for increased attention and safer behaviors.

These projects are funded with a federal grant as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Initiative.

Artists with street mural painting and large-scale design experience and artists who have applied community engagement strategies in the art-making process are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Oct. 14, 2025.

For full details about the opportunity and for more information on the Slow Down Warwick and the Transportation Safety Action Plan log onto the Village of Warwick’s website www.villageofwarwickny.gov.