Art. Student ‘Expressions’ on display at SUNY Orange

The 19th Annual SUNY Orange Student Art Show EXPRESSIONS is on exhibit in Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange. The show highlights the visual arts and demonstrates the multifaceted course offerings: traditional drawing, painting, color, photography, new media, and design. In addition, theatre arts is displaying photographs and costumes and props from recent plays.

The artworks demonstrate the talent and creativity of students in the variety of artworks including still lifes, figure drawings, land and seascapes, collages, portraits, commercial art, and abstract pieces. The student show is on the main floor.

Additionally, the faculty is exhibiting recent works in Orange Hall Gallery Loft.

The timeframe of the exhibit is April 3 – 28, 2023 with gallery hours: Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during performances in the theatre and gallery.

The five winning art show posters were all created by viscom students Karlie Diaz Del Valle, Anthony Nunez, Lynsey Grover, Cassandra Jones, and Mehlaqa Jhaveri.

The art exhibits and reception are presented by the Arts and Communication Department at 845-341-4787 and Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu.