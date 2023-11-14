Art on display at Albert Wisner Public Library

Stop by the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick for a new series of art shows showcasing the talents of local artists. The installations are on display through the end of December:

• Main Level Board Room - Tina Rosinski

• Lower-Level Gallery – Evolution - Shelby Conneely

• Lower-Level Community Room - Recent Paintings 2020-2023 - Douglas Delahanty

Call for submissions!

The library is in the process of curating an exhibition of art centered on metals, metallic elements, and the concept of shininess Jan. 16 through March 31. Experiment with aspects of shine, luster, and reflective properties.

Paintings, photographs, drawings, sculptures or other mediums will be accepted. This non-juried show is open to all adult artists in Orange County. There is no entry fee. Two pieces per artist will be accepted. Artwork can be dropped off at the library during regular library hours beginning Jan. 8, 2024.

Visit albertwisnerlibrary.org to download an application or stop by the library and pick one up.



Exhibit Opportunities

The library accepts applications to display artwork in the Community Room, Gallery, and locked display cases on the lower level and for the Board Room on the main level. For inquiries or if you are an artist interested in exhibiting your work, contact Siobhan O’Riordan at 845-986-1047, option 6.