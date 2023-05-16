Art group celebrates 70 years with Spring Exhibition

The Middletown Art Group (MAG) continues its celebration of its seventh decade of being an active creative organization with the Middletown Art Group 2023 Members’ Annual Spring Exhibition. Artworks include paintings, drawings, photographs, collages, mixed media, sculptures in various media.

The exhibit of 105 pieces will be on view in Orange Hall Gallery May 8 through June 14. The 77th anniversary will be celebrated on May 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. with good friendship, delicious foods and beverages, and wonderful music played by pianist Bev Poyerd, who will play selections of jazz, classical music, and show tunes on the Yamaha baby grand.

The works and the diversity of technique and concept demonstrate the differences in the membership.

At the end of the reception, prizes will be awarded to the following exhibiting members:

Awards of Excellence

Pile Up (watercolor) by Janet Campbell

A Moment at Conor Pass (oil) by Maureen Hart

Winter Parade (pastel) by Anne Kelly

Hummingbird Nest in Cabbage Palm (watercolor) by Joan Mester

Ingela (oil) by Cynthia Harris-Pagano

Honorable Mention

Cutting Tracks (pastel) by Lisa DeLuise

Dahlia Sunset (oil) by Susan Miiller

Golden Glow (watercolor) by Midge Monat

By the Ramapo River (oil) by Mary Sealfon

Peppers (pastel) by Vaune Sherin

This year’s show judge is local artist and educator, Ward Lamb. The show co-chairs are Jill Weltman and Denise Shelby Isseks.

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May. The college is closed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June and also during Memorial Day weekend.

MAG was established in 1946 “for the purpose of exchanging ideas between artists, craftsmen, art teachers, and students and of providing an atmosphere in which to improve individual skills and respect for the efforts of others.” MAG continues that tradition and throughout the year sponsors demonstrations and lectures which promote the study of the arts.

Even though the name “Middletown Art Group” seems to give the impression of exclusiveness to Middletown residents, members reside in other parts of Orange County as well as Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Sussex, and Pike Counties.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues (GPS: 24 Grandview Avenue) in Middletown, NY. For more information, email cultural@sunyorange.edu or log onto www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.