Area historical societies team up to ‘tell the story of southeastern Orange County’

On Sunday, April 28 from 12 to 4 p.m., the Woodbury Historical Society will sponsor “50 Items that Tell the Story of Southeastern Orange County,” an event involving 10 like-minded organizations that will contribute artifacts best exemplifying the history of their communities. This special event is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Town of Woodbury Senior Center (16 County Route 105, Highland Mills).

”The inspiration for this project can be drawn back to 2012 when The New York Times published an article titled ‘A History of New York in 50 Objects,’” explained Woodbury Historical Society President Alex Prizgintas. “Including everything from a subway token to the iconic Greek coffee cups used at diners, I loved how history could be portrayed through objects seen as disposable.”

Not long after that article was published, the Woodbury Historical Society coordinated its own event: “50 Items that Tell the Story of Woodbury.” The project soon exceeded 50 items on display and proved popular, even inviting local families and the Woodbury Police Department to participate. With the historical societies and historians from the towns and villages of Chester, Cornwall, Harriman, Highland Falls, Monroe, Tuxedo, Woodbury and Warwick, as well as the Orange County Archaeological Chapter and Orange County Genealogical Society all participating this year, the emphasis will not just be on artifacts.

”We are looking for each group to contribute a maximum of 10 items towards our mission,” said Prizgintas, “but I also hope that this event can encourage networking among the members of regional historical societies, as well as the general public, to meet and learn from each other. The history of Orange County is heavily connected between its municipalities and now, more than ever, preservation must be treated with a collaborative mindset. We hope all attendees walk away learning a little more about their communities and the groups that preserve this history.”

For additional questions, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.