AFTSPA, Willy-Gilly Productions present ‘Scenes From The Sandbox: Part Deux’

On Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. the Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) in coordination with Willy-Gilly Productions will be presenting “Scenes From The Sandbox: Part Deux” at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen (33 Park Place, Goshen).

The production is described as a “spirited professional revue of a collection of scenes and monologues” selected by AFTSPA students. The scenes have been carefully chosen, studied and staged to bring the public a sampling of the students’ talents. The works are selected excerpts of various theater, film, and TV materials licensed under special agreement for these purposes.

These are professional productions paid for by Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc. for AFTSPA.org as a showcase vehicle for students seeking a career in the field of entertainment.

Admission is $15 per person; refreshments will be sold separately. Proceeds of this production will be used to cover the cost of production and to support the work of the performers, AFTSPA.org and the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen.

For more information and to make reservations go to: our.show/scenesfromthesandbox.