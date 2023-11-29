‘A Christmas Carol’ characters on display in Goshen Public Library

The Community Collections Showcase in the lobby of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society contains a unique display — nutcrackers based on the classic Christmas film A Christmas Carol.

But we’ll let the donors, Mary and Bill Troy, tell the story: “The 1951 black and white film starring Alistair Sim as Scrooge has been a Troy family tradition for decades. When Steinbach introduced its ‘Christmas Carol’ series, we couldn’t resist. This collection is the result. Here we present Ebenezer Scrooge – twice – once in his finery and again in his nightclothes. Accompanying him are Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, Mr. Fezziwig, and the three spirits: Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come. We hope you enjoy this gathering and are prompted to re-read the Christmas classic that inspired them. In the words of Tiny Tim, ‘God bless us, everyone!’”