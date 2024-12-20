x
20th annual public menorah celebration

Goshen. Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities Dec. 26.

| 20 Dec 2024 | 02:30
Chabad of Goshen, under the direction of Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein, announced its 20th annual Grand Public Menorah Channuka Celebration, taking place on December 26 at 6 p.m. at the Village Green in Goshen.

Rabbi Borenstein said, “In a world filled with darkness and challenges, our Grand Public Menorah Celebration shines a beacon of hope and light. We invite everyone to join us in this uplifting celebration, as we stand together against evil and promote a message of love, kindness, and unity.”

The celebration includes activities for kids and adults alike. Every attendee will receive a menorah and candles. There will also be donuts, music, and chocolate gelt dropped from a fire truck ladder.

Kids will have the opportunity to take a picture with a real live dreidel man. They can also partake in pre-celebration crafts and activities at various stores on Main St. starting at 4:45 p.m.

Chabad of Goshen will also host a celebration at the Galleria Mall in Middletown at docks court on December 29 at 3 p.m. This event will feature a cupcake menorah with hundreds of cupcakes, as well as other festive activities.

The grand Menorah lighting in Chester will take place on December 30tat 4:45 p.m. at 79 Main St. in Chester next to Walton Engine & Hose Fire House.

For more information about Chabad of Goshen and its upcoming events, visit chabadgoshen.com or call 845-291-0514.