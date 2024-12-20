20th annual public menorah celebration

Chabad of Goshen, under the direction of Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein, announced its 20th annual Grand Public Menorah Channuka Celebration, taking place on December 26 at 6 p.m. at the Village Green in Goshen.

Rabbi Borenstein said, “In a world filled with darkness and challenges, our Grand Public Menorah Celebration shines a beacon of hope and light. We invite everyone to join us in this uplifting celebration, as we stand together against evil and promote a message of love, kindness, and unity.”

The celebration includes activities for kids and adults alike. Every attendee will receive a menorah and candles. There will also be donuts, music, and chocolate gelt dropped from a fire truck ladder.

Kids will have the opportunity to take a picture with a real live dreidel man. They can also partake in pre-celebration crafts and activities at various stores on Main St. starting at 4:45 p.m.

Chabad of Goshen will also host a celebration at the Galleria Mall in Middletown at docks court on December 29 at 3 p.m. This event will feature a cupcake menorah with hundreds of cupcakes, as well as other festive activities.

The grand Menorah lighting in Chester will take place on December 30tat 4:45 p.m. at 79 Main St. in Chester next to Walton Engine & Hose Fire House.

For more information about Chabad of Goshen and its upcoming events, visit chabadgoshen.com or call 845-291-0514.