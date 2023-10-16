1969 children’s film made in Goshen to be shown October 28

“Winter of the Witch,” a short movie filmed in Goshen in 1969, will be shown on Saturday, October 28, at 6 p.m. in the Pomares Community Meeting Room of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. The move features several movie stars, some local stand-ins, and a wonderful haunted Victorian brick house which is still situated on 30 Phillips Place in Goshen.

Based on a children’s book called “Old Black Witch,” by Harry and Wende Devlin, the film stars Hermione Gingold as the witch, Anna Strasberg as the unnamed single mother, and Burgess Meredith as the narrator. Plus several local people played parts as stand-ins.

Children are encouraged to bring a blanket or pillow if they want to sit on the floor up close to the screen. They can wear their Halloween costumes too! Refreshments will also be available.

This event is sponsored by the Junior Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, a group of high school-aged young people who love the history of Goshen. Admission is free. All adults, parents, and children are welcome.