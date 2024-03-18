Residents voice support for building moratorium

At the March 13 Chester Town Board meeting, the town held a public hearing regarding a nine-month building moratorium on any project of more than five units or any warehouses. This is pending the town’s updated Comprehensive Plan, which will suggest zoning changes.

Two town residents spoke in support of a moratorium, while one asked if it could be permanent, which the town board rejected.

Ward system

The town also held a public hearing on a plan to switch to a Ward system for town board seats. Rather than each board member representing the entire town, there would be four districts each represented by one board member.

The question arose what would happen if nobody runs in a particular ward. In that case the election would be a write-in campaign, Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said, adding that he expected a ward system to attract more interested candidates because they only have to campaign on one quarter of the amount of territory as they currently do.

Holdridge said he expects the ward system to be enacted as law after some administrative work is completed.

SLPAC

The town board passed a resolution to create an advisory board for the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (SLPAC). Holdridge said he envisioned a three- to five-person board that will meet once a month and work closely with town employees working at SLPAC. The board is open to applications from anyone who feels they have knowledge of the theater business. If over five people apply, then the town will conduct interviews. Holdridge also noted the board is, as its name states, simply for advisory purposes, and has no authority over SLPAC.

Ethics

Resident Sydney Smith questioned why Councilman Tom Becker is still on the Board of Ethics after she had pointed out at the prior meeting that the town law states town board members couldn’t serve on the Board of Ethics. Holdridge responded that prior legal advice from the town attorney indicated that Becker could serve. He said the town was awaiting a new opinion on the matter and would act accordingly.

New appointments, expenses

The town adopted a motion to hire a part-time police officer for the Chester Town Justice Court at the cost of $29 per hour, something already included in the 2024 budget.

The board voted to spend $53,920 for a 2023 Ford F-150 for the water department and $55,000 for 2023 Chevy 3500 dump truck for the highway department.

The town voted 3-0-1 to create a deputy comptroller position, with Councilman Bob Courtenay abstaining. The board voted 4-0 to create a new mechanic position. It also voted to create an assistant to the building inspector position.

Public hearings were set for April 10 for Local Laws 2 and 3, which would establish a local government code enforcement program and a conservation advisory council respectively.

The board decided to pay an extra $500 for well testing over the lowest bid because they said the low bid company had been late in their assignments in the past. Environmental Labworks Inc. will do the job for $3,013. Holdridge also noted recent testing of water wells in Sugar Loaf found no E. Coli bacteria.

The board voted to open itself to federal grants by requesting to be included in the Federal Highlands Boundary for the Highlands Conservation Act Grant Program.