SLPAC organizers seek clarity on nonprofit event policies

On February 1, a special board meeting took place at Chester Town Hall, to discuss matters related to the future development of the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (SLPAC).

Jeff Zahn, a Chester resident who serves as president of the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, addressed the board to propose a multitude of suggestions that he feels could lead to the SLPAC operating in a more utilitarian manner, and benefiting both the community, and the performers.

The 689-seat theater is owned by the town of Chester, meaning that resident tax dollars contribute to its operation. Of late, several nonprofit organizations have asked the board for permission to host charity concert events at the venue either for a reduced rate, or for free. As a publicly owned space meant to enhance and enrich arts and culture within the community, the SLPAC and its operators do not seem opposed to working with nonprofits and hosting charity events. However, it appears that the lack of specific guidelines as to how these matters should be handled are having an adverse effect on the theater. Zahn suggested that the regulations regarding payment, fees, and usage days be laid out in a more concrete fashion, wherein there are stringent requirements that correlate directly to what he referred to as the “tier system” that is currently in place. This would mean having an established system where nonprofits pay a certain predetermined amount, just as for-profit acts would pay a presumably higher amount. Zahn wished to establish a wholly unambiguous method of handling these matters. He went on to note that an official system will also prevent the notion that favoritism could be at play when the board decides who to grant free access to, and for how many days they are willing to allow a particular event to occur. Zahn said that he believes the vagueness of the current system could potentially leave the town susceptible to legal action from entities that perceive their treatment as unfair. In summation of his remarks, Zahn implored the board to implement “a clear, articulated policy across the board,” to avoid any issues that could arise from the current system.

Matthew Matossian, owner of Diamond Grade Media, and founder of the Sugar Loaf Film Festival, also spoke at the meeting, noting that he doesn’t believe the venue should be free to use. Matossian also went on to reiterate his support for the instatement of a guide that would take the guesswork out of which groups should or should not be paying the full venue fee.

Finally, the center director, Walter Popailo, spoke to the board regarding a proposed multi-day run of “Hair,” produced by a recently formed company. If approved, the run of shows would last a long weekend, and the performance would take place outside on the lawn. The outdoor performance brings issues like noise decibel levels, curfews, and public disturbances. Popailo said that he was neutral on the matter, but wanted the board to have a full understanding of the possible impact that the production could have on nearby residents.

Thus far, no official decisions have been made regarding the SLPAC, though the board, and theater staff, seem to be working together to explore their options, and continue fostering a culture of creativity in Sugar Loaf.