Meet Chester’s GOP primary candidates

Republicans in the Town of Chester will choose between the incumbent supervisor, Robert Valentine, and his challenger, Councilman Robert Courtenay, in this month’s GOP primary.

They will also pick among four candidates vying for two open seats on the Chester town board: incumbent Cindy Smith and challengers Giuseppe Cassara, Joseph Betro, and Patricia Gorman.

They all answered questions from The Chronicle about their candidacy and their plans if successful in winning office this November. (See links below.)

The primary will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Chester Senior Center, 81 Laroe Road, Chester.

Early voting is from June 17 to 25 at two sites in Orange County: the Caroline Building (former Orange County Department of Social Services), 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen; and the Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh. (For early voting times, see the Orange County Board of Elections website at orangecountygov.com/783/Board-of-Elections.)

Supervisor’s race:

For Robert Courtenay’s responses, follow this link.

For Robert Valentine’s responses, follow this link.

Town board race:

For Patricia Gorman’s responses, follow this link.

For Giuseppe Cassara’s responses, follow this link.

For Joseph Betro’s responses, follow this link.

For Cindy Smith’s responses, follow this link.