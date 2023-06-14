Patricia Gorman

Describe your background. What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

I am a lifetime Chester resident who grew up in Surrey Meadows. I went to school at Chester/Burke Catholic. My husband and I decided to stay in this “small town” that we love and raise our family.

The small local business that employed me for years, Clayton Delaney’s, eventually became my own. Being a mom, business owner/boss, and landlord for 15 years has well prepared me to sit on the town board and serve the community.

As a small business owner, I have learned to be fiscally responsible, forward thinking, and community-minded. My small business enabled me to donate my time and resources to our schools, Little League, Kiwanis Club of Chester, Chester Police, and Chester Fire Department. My many years of involvement with the school and community have given me the reputation of someone who cares about our children and our town in general.

I also worked as deputy town clerk for a few years for Chester.

Why did you decide to run for town board?

I am very familiar with how the town government runs. As the business owner chapter of my life has closed, I am now looking for an alternate way to serve my community. Running for town board seemed the obvious choice to me.

If elected, would you keep the town going in the same direction or change course, and why?

If elected, it is my goal to keep improving our small, beautiful town. I want to keep our roads and resources safe for our residents.

Watching tax dollars and holding the tax cap will be a priority. My business and financial experience will serve me well in this role. As someone who is new to the political forum, I am dedicated to an honest campaign and promise to treat all community members with the utmost respect.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

As a lifelong resident of Chester, I am committed to listening to your concerns and maintaining an open mind. It is my goal as a board member to ensure that we are fiscally responsible, while keeping our neighborhoods safe and unified.

I ask that you let me work alongside you in order to preserve the integrity of our town. I thank you for your anticipated support in the upcoming election.