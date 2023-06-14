Giuseppe Cassara

Describe your background. What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

I’m originally from Queens, N.Y., and moved to Chester in 2018. I have a bachelor’s degree in architecture and environmental studies. I work in Yonkers, N.Y., as a civil engineer, volunteer firefighter at the Sugar Loaf Engine Co., and serve on the Chester Zoning Board.

I have 20 years in civil service of progressively increasing responsibility directing and managing engineering design, construction infrastructure programs and projects. I have excellent skills in written and verbal communication, presenting, and facilitating meetings. I am skilled in many aspects of construction supervision, inspection, and project management. I am confident and assertive, with a practical approach to projects, tasks for efficiency, timely problem solving, and program delivery.

I currently supervise contractors under the multi-million dollar City of Yonkers Highway Improvement Contract. During my time with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection I managed the design, construction of major processes, and odor control improvements for the Newtown Creek Water Pollution Control Plant. In the Town of Brookhaven, I was the field engineer inspecting work in compliance with town codes and regulations.

Why did you decide to run for town board?

I decided to run for town council because I dislike the direction the town is moving in. There are decisions being made that are not in the best interest of the residents, and many things are being neglected that affect our everyday quality of life.

If elected, would you keep the town going in the same direction or change course, and why?

If elected, I would improve the course. I will put residents first and serve the public to the best of my ability.

I have spoken to many residents and listened to their concerns. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the board, restoring leadership and integrity. I will work on the town’s infrastructure, parks and recreation, fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency. I will also work on preservation.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

I plan to involve residents in the decision-making process by engaging residents through different outlets such as social media, press releases, newspapers, radio, and a website. Community days are a great way to get people together, talk, and share ideas.