Library Roundup

Once again, it’s time for our annual Summer Reading program here at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. We have a variety of programs and activities for all ages, with this year’s theme being Unearth a Story. As always, the core of Summer Reading is tracking how much you read starting on July 1 using the Beanstack app.

Track your reading with Beanstack

Beanstack is a free app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and registration enables you to participate in our various reading challenges. With the app, you can track how many pages you’ve read to qualify for fun prizes and rewards. If you’re curious to see what kinds of prizes we have available for the adult portion of Summer Reading, they are on display by the reference desk.

Another fun thing on Beanstack is our year-long Party Hard with Your Library Card challenge. Every month you have the chance to earn two badges: one from reading a book in a certain category and another for completing a special Library Challenge. So far we’ve had 33 people sign up for over 127 badges, but it’s never too late to get in on the fun.

July is packed with programs for kids, teens and adults

For the month of July, our event calendar is packed full of programs for kids, teens, and adults. Make sure you register early in order to ensure that you get a spot.

One new series that’s already drawn quite a bit of attention are Mindfulness Mondays every Monday at 5 p.m. in which we’re alternating between a guided meditation and tai chi. Sign ups for each session start at 5 p.m. three weeks before the event. Be aware that there has been a lot of interest in these, so you shouldn’t wait if you’re interested in attending.

For kids we have a wide range of continuing series: Dig In, Monday Night MESH, Fossil Finders, Tiny Trekkers, Snackologists, Wonderful Wednesdays, and a Young Artist Workshop. You can find more details on the events calendar on our library’s website: goshenpubliclibrary.org. We also have full fliers with details of our kids summer reading events in the Just for Kids section of the library.

Sharkespeare in the Park returns

One other thing we’d like to make our community aware of: it’s once again time for Cornerstone Theatre Arts annual Shakespeare in the Park. This year’s play is Macbeth and will be performed on July 11, 12, 18, and 19 with all shows at 1 p.m. The performances will be held in Salesian Park, right next to the library. As always, admission is free and you’ll have to bring your own chair. We invite you to behold the classic tragedy of Macbeth in what will surely be an unforgettable performance.