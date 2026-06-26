Chester Academy celebrates Class of 2026

The Chester Union Free School District honored the Chester Academy’s Class of 2026 during the school’s 141st commencement ceremony on June 25.

Chester Academy Principal John Flanagan addressed the Class of 2026, looking back on their shared seven-year journey. He noted that every day — the ordinary ones, the exciting ones, and even the difficult ones — combined to help them grow and prepare for what comes next. He reminded students that their experience was not about striving for perfection.

“Rather, it’s about having a full life, taking chances, embracing challenges, learning from mistakes, and making the most of every opportunity that comes your way.

Class salutatorian Ocean Chen used his address to deliver a witty and thoughtful reflection on the challenges and growth of high school, and the importance of caring. He opened by looking ahead with irony, remarking, “This section of our life is coming to a close, but it all starts a new segment where most of us will be doing the exact same thing, just in a different place, for four more years,” he said, holding up three fingers. “You get to have your three most favorite things in the world once again: assignments, presentations, and, you know it, tests!”

Superintendent Catherine O’Hara spoke to the class next, focusing on the idea of “firsts” and how those moments shape who we become.

Drawing inspiration from the childhood photos and memories shared throughout the graduates’ yearbook, O’Hara reflected on the many firsts that shaped their journeys. “Life is a collection of firsts,” she said, “from first steps and first victories to first setbacks and first big challenges.”

She encouraged the Class of 2026 to embrace the many firsts that still lie ahead, reminding them that “there is no single path to success” and that each person’s journey will be different. She urged graduates to “choose courage over comfort, curiosity over fear, and belief over doubt.”

Valedictorian Brooke Battiato urged her classmates to embrace life’s opportunities and savor every moment. Looking back on her years at Chester, Battiato said, “Giving this speech is something I have dreamed of for the past four years, but now that the moment has come, I’m honestly sad, because it means that this chapter of our lives is closing.”

She acknowledged the value of both academics and relationships.

“You’re probably not going to remember that one chemistry test you did poorly on your sophomore year,” she said. “But you will remember the classmate you sat next to who became one of your best friends.”

Board of Education President Kim DiCurcio, on behalf of the Board, congratulated the Class of 2026, celebrating their “resilience, growth, and the incredible story” they have written. She opened by noting how this class is particularly near and dear to the hearts of Board members, as 60% of the Board members are graduating senior parents.

DiCurcio connected the students’ journey to the Toy Story franchise, noting, “In its simplest form, Toy Story is about friendship, growth, change, courage, and discovering who you are.” She said that these central qualities in the films are just as vital to the graduates as they move into the next chapter of their lives. She encouraged the graduates to bravely take “a single step into the unknown,” reminding them that “the greatest opportunities often come disguised as challenges.”

She highlighted the importance of the support from families, teachers, and friends who have guided and believed in them along the way. Urging the class to stay true to their values, be open to new directions, and approach the future with confidence, Ms. DiCurcio concluded saying she was confident that this class of adaptable and supportive friends will carry their high school successes “to infinity and beyond!”