Chester Academy announces class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Chester Academy has announced Brooke Battiato and Ocean Chen as the class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

About Brooke

Brooke, president of the class of 2026, is an accomplished student committed to both her studies and extracurriculars. She has served as vice president of Key Club and a member of the Multicultural Club, Yearbook Club, and Varsity Club. She also co-founded the Medical Club with her friend Zia, motivated by their shared passion for the medical field.

With all this, Brooke has also incorporated athletics into her routine each year, including varsity basketball, soccer, cross country, and lacrosse. An achievement she is most proud of ties into extracurricular activities, specifically basketball. Brooke was a top 50 basketball player in Section IX her senior year, and her excitement over this is through the roof!

“This feels very rewarding because it reflects the several hours I spent practicing every day, and in the off-season, and I got to make my dad proud as well!” she shared.

Another achievement Brooke feels strongly about is the RPI medalist scholarship because it made her feel seen and sure that her hard work paid off,while also showing that colleges recognize it. The NYS academic excellence scholarship in the top five, along with other scholarships from specific colleges, are also great achievements Brooke rightfully earned and deserved.

Brooke will attend the University of North Carolina in the fall, majoring in biochemistry. It has always been a dream of hers since she was little to be a Tar Heel, and she even stayed on campus for a week the summer of her sophomore year. She loved the atmosphere and people there, and hopes to have an amazing next four years! She plans to pursue a career in the medical field and has found a strong passion for studying science. One of the opportunities she is most excited about in the future is studying abroad, driven by her love for travel.

Brooke’s positive approach towards her high school career has been key to her success. She emphasized that practicing effective time management has been critical and noted that enjoying much of the coursework and classes she took made it easier for her to stay motivated, as she was passionate about the education she was receiving.

“That all made it easier to succeed.” Brooke shared, while pondering if she should’ve done anything differently. “I would say my one regret is the amount of stress I put on things that aren’t really important. Looking back, I probably should have been less anxious.”

About Ocean

Ocean is an outstanding student who has actively explored his interests throughout his high school career. He dedicated significant time to the Mock Trial Club while also participating in the Cooking Club. His passion for both art and technology is reflected in his involvement in numerous electives in both areas, including Drawing & Painting, Computer Coding, Civil Engineering & Architecture, Ceramics & Sculpture, and College Engineering & Graphics. Through these experiences, Ocean not only gained skills that will further help him succeed but also cultivated a deeper understanding of himself while learning how to communicate his ideas more accurately through drawing and sketching, which later helped him express himself through these passions.

The achievements that mean the most to him are the Sojourner Truth award for science. The Sojourner Truth Awards, presented annually by SUNY Orange, honor local students for their academic excellence and encourage diverse, traditionally underrepresented students to pursue higher education. Getting this accolade meant something personal to him, as it recognized him for taking more challenging classes, like AP Biology in 11th grade, and for working hard to earn such great grades. But recognition doesn’t only stop there for Ocean. He also received Stony Brook University’s Presidential Scholarship, a selective merit scholarship given to high-achieving students that recognizes strong academic performance and overall potential, as well as the NYS Academic Excellence Scholarship, placing in its top five.

He is looking forward to attending Stony Brook University in the fall, majoring in computer science. His decision to pursue this major was driven by his love for both art and technology. Because computer science brings both these fields together, it was the most ideal choice. Ocean is particularly fascinated by artificial intelligence, especially its advancements and potential impact on people’s lives, and by how technology can benefit society while incorporating aspects of art and creativity in its creation.

“I feel like high school is a place where you should be developing your [interests], choosing what you want to do, want to be, and deciding what you want to do for your future career.” Ocean shared.

While Ocean feels well-prepared academically for college, he is also taking time to reflect on his high school experience, particularly the social aspects.

“School isn’t only about schoolwork and grades,” he said, adding that he wishes he’d embraced that a little more in high school. “One regret I have is that I should have spent more time doing things than just school work. Just that one-time opportunity, like maybe going out with friends. You’re losing the time that you decide not to spend.”

Dedication and commitment

Both Brooke and Ocean achieved their titles through years of dedication and unwavering commitment. A reality they deeply appreciate, as the recognition holds profound personal meaning.

“Being named salutatorian for our class means a lot to me,” Ocean said. “It’s a reflection of all the hard work and dedication I put in to get the title.”

As the valedictorian and salutatorian prepare for their next journey, both the principal and superintendent of Chester Academy reflected on the students’ accomplishments and resilience.

”I am very proud of both of these students for their hard work and dedication to their academic success. They set a great example for the students of Chester Academy and are well-deserved of being our valedictorian and salutatorian.” John Flannigan, the principal of Chester Academy, shared.

Superintendent Catherine O’Hara, who also had great things to say about Brooke and Ocean, said, “This milestone reflects perseverance, dedication, and commitment. As our Valedictorian and Salutatorian, they represent Chester Academy with distinction. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”

This story was written by Chester Academy student Elizabeth Garcia. Ms. Garcia developed this story through her work with the school district’s Work-Based Learning Program. The mentorship program is administered by school counselor Jennifer Burretto through the Chester Academy Guidance Office. Ms. Garcia also interned at Straus News this year, earning a byline in one of their many popular regional newspapers.