Challengers lead in GOP primary for Chester council

The challengers running for Chester town council, and the incumbent running for re-election in the supervisors’ race, are leading in unofficial results for Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Two restauranteurs -- Joseph Betro, whose family owns Delancey’s in Goshen, and Patricia Gorman, who owns Clayton Delaney’s in Chester -- are leading to fill two seats on the town council. Incumbent longtime council member Cindy Smith and challenger Giuseppe Cassara are trailing for the two open seats.
Supervisor Robert Valentine is leading over challenger Robert Courtenay, who is currently serving on the town council.
The winners will be on the GOP line in November’s general election.
In its vote count posted late Tuesday night, the Orange County Board of Elections includes results from election day voting, early voting, and previously received absentee ballots.
The absentee ballots have not been fully counted, and votes by affidavit are not included in these tallies. Check chroniclenewspaper.com for updates.
CHESTER SUPERVISOR
Robert Valentine: 262
Robert Courtenay: 223
CHESTER TOWN BOARD
Two open seats:
Patricia Gorman: 266
Joseph Betro: 258
Cindy Smith: 202
Guiseppe Cassara: 181