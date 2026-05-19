Walton Lake cleanup a success

On May 16 the members of the Friends of Walton Lake (FOWL) conducted their Sixth Annual Walton Lake clean up. The dozens of volunteers included members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #440, (Logan Houle, Carter Person and Donovan Ross), American Legion Post #488, multiple Armed Forces Veterans, Village of Chester Mayor Tom Bell, Village of Chester Water Superintendent Gary Green and his staff, Town of Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson and Monroe Conservation Committee Chairperson Thomas Lawrence.

The members who organized this event, greatly appreciated their efforts of the environmental proactive success. This effort would not have been possible without the generosity of Country Deli and Monarca Restaurant in Monroe.

All of their efforts removed over 30 cubic yards of trash into a dumpster delivered by Interstate Waste Systems at the collaboration of the Town of Monroe. Items removed included automobile tires, derelict articles and abandoned debris. Volunteers removed items from the shore line along Lakes Road as well as under water.

Members of FOWL continuously monitor the shoreline and lake for debris. Volunteers are encouraged to continue to remove rubbish not only on the annual clean up, but throughout the year. FOWL is always seeking additional members, during the year and at our next annual cleanup.