Voters approve Chester UFSD 26-27 school year budget

Voters approved a $41,001,754 budget for the Chester Union Free School District’s 2026-27 school year by an unofficial 170-91 vote Tuesday.

Additionally, one candidate was reelected to the board of education – Diane Arnett. Arnett’s term will run from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029.

“On behalf of the board of education, we sincerely thank the Chester community for supporting the 2026-2027 budget,” said Superintendent Catherine O’Hara. “The approved budget will expand early learning, advance innovative and career-connected opportunities, and strengthen safe learning environments across our schools. We appreciate the partnership and support of our parents, families, and community as we invest in opportunities that strengthen educational excellence and the future success of our students.”

Results will be certified and made official on Wednesday.