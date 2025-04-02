Vote set for April 8 to fund construction of new Trout Brook Firehouse

On Tuesday, April 8, residents of the Chester Fire District will have an opportunity to vote on a proposition to authorize the construction of a new Trout Brook Firehouse, including the construction of a temporary firehouse at the same location, to be used until the new firehouse is built.

According to attorney Scott Dow of Kornfeld, Rew, Newman & Simeone, the Trout Brook Road project, located at 712 Lakes Road, in Monroe, will be the cornerstone of the capital plan.

Funds would also be put toward the construction of additions to the Sugar Loaf Firehouse, located at 1408 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf, and for the construction alterations/improvements to the Walton Firehouse, located at 81 Main St. in Chester.

Current estimates put the costs of the capital projects at no greater than $15 million.

To pay for the capital projects, the fire district is seeking voter approval of up to $12 million for a bond, with $3 million being appropriated from the fire district capital reserve.

According to figures provided by Chester Fire District, the estimated tax increase for Chester residents in the fire district would be $131.69 a year upon passage.

For residents in the Town of Blooming Grove, an increase of $163.05 would be expected upon passage while Goshen residents in the fire district would se tax increase of $156.37 a year.

These increases would be per year over a 30-year period.

Polls will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Firehouse.