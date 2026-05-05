Universal Pre-K comes to Chester, pending budget approval

Pending May 19 voter approval of next year’s school budget, the 2026-27 school year will mark the first time all eligible Chester Union Free School District students will be guaranteed a Universal Pre-K spot, according to district officials.

“Now, we offer Universal Pre-K to every eligible student for the first time in our history,” Superintendent of Schools Catherine O’Hara said. “The state funding and district investment make this possible.”

Program expansion

Next school year, the Universal Pre-K program at Chester Elementary School is set to expand from one classroom to two, with 18 students in each class. Additionally, seven students beyond the 36 at the elementary school will be offered a spot at Middletown-based On My Way Early Learning and Childcare Center.

As part of the proposal process which included on-site visits, the district looked at three options before choosing n My Way Early Learning and Childcare Center.

“We did an extensive review of their proposal and they stood out in the areas of safety, educational programming, [state] certified teachers and staff and they have a beautiful facility,” Chester Elementary School Principal Mary Kate Boesch said in an April 14 email to parents. “We are excited about this partnership with On My Way. For the first time in the 5-year history of the Chester [Universal Pre-K program we will be able to grant a spot to all of the students that registered. We will not have a waitlist.”

In past years, student entrance into the program was left to chance through a lottery. This year, the lottery was used to determine classroom location for each student. The first 36 were placed in one of the two classes at the elementary school and the remaining seven were placed in Middletown.

O’Hara said the expansion is funded through a combination of increased state Universal Pre-K funding – approximately $10,000 per student – and direct district support through the 2026-27 budget. That budget commitment covers the new classroom, a newly created teaching position with early childhood certification, an additional instructional aide., classroom outfitting, transportation and the learning center materials. Attempts to verify the exact district commitment to the program were unsuccessful.

Benefits of early learning programs

School officials say early learning programs can be important to student development.

“There’s a stark difference in kindergarten readiness between children who had pre-K experience and those who didn’t,” Boesch said. “Getting more of our 4-year-olds into a program means our teachers have a full year to understand their needs before they walk through the kindergarten door.”

O’Hara said the district is committed to sustaining and expanding access to Universal Pre-K, contingent upon continued increase in state funding and alignment with annual budget priorities.

What is Universal Pre-K?

Universal Pre-K is a state–supported early childhood program that provides children with access to a prekindergarten experience focused on early literacy, science, math, social-emotional development and school readiness. Funded partially through state allocations, the program is offered at no cost to families and typically serves children who turn 4 by Dec. 1 of the school year.

Unlike Pre-K, Universal Pre-K follows state education department guidelines, curriculum and requires program-certified teachers. In contrast, traditional Pre-K programs may be tuition-based, privately operated and not required to meet the same state expectations.

Under Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state is prioritizing expanded Universal Pre-K access for all eligible 4-year-olds. Under education law, the state authorizes and funds school districts to establish and expand Universal Pre-K through state grants, with the stated goal of increasing access to high-quality early childhood education. Universal Pre-K is not mandatory nor is it an entitlement. Districts offer it based on funding and capacity.