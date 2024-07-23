Town weighs EMS options, extends bidding process

The Chester Town Board announced at their July 10 meeting that they are going to amend a proposed noise ordinance and have canceled a July 24 public hearing on the matter. The board also announced a two-week extension for the request for proposal (RFP) process for proposed EMS services. The town has received two bids on their RFP — one from Blooming Grove and one from Empress EMS. Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said the extra two weeks will allow the town to do outreach.

Holdridge also noted the town has received a batch of responses to the open building inspector position and the town also wants an assistant building inspector or code inspector to help with duties.

Recreation

Holdridge said he met with the playground committee recently and they discussed prioritizing the various parks in the area, with a focus on Carpenter Park. The committee also wants to find a place in Sugar Loaf for a playground.

Also planned for the Sugar Loaf area this year is a possible 5k race, most likely in the fall. Holdridge talked with State Senator James Skoufis (D-42) and Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer about planning a joint senior picnic at SLPAC using grant money received thanks to Skoufis.

Theater camp for kids runs from August 12 to 23 at a cost of $100 per student. Over 30 kids have registered so far. The board passed a resolution to hire Rachel Scali as the theater camp instructor for a $2,000 stipend. This amount was included in the previous summer camp budget line

The board approved a request for a SLPAC rental fee waiver from Jeff Zahn for his “Sunday on the Loaf” concert series. He is planning three concerts, including Red Grammer. It is a not-for-profit event.

Expenses

The town received a grant of $3,034 to fight the invasive hydrilla plant species at Creamery Pond. Creamery Pond Road taxpayers are matching the grant.

Councilman Tom Becker said a new pump has been installed for the Sugar Loaf Water District and a backup well will be online soon. He also said a transformer in the Sugar Loaf Water District was struck by lightning. Becker wants surge protectors installed on all transformers.

Holdridge also announced a schedule for the 2025 budget process. He said that on July 17 a town-wide department head meeting was held to go over the budget process. On August 7 initial budget estimates are due. From August 8 until September 29 budget workshops will be held and on September 30 a tentative budget is due from the supervisor to the town clerk.

A preliminary budget from the entire town board is due sometime in October and a final budget is due November 20. There will be at least one public hearing about the budget during the process. Holdridge said the process is starting earlier than prior years and that the accounting department will be making budget lines more descriptive than they were last year.

The board passed a resolution to give town employee Michelle Deshler a raise to $32/hour up from $29.67/hour. Holdridge said she “should be compensated for stepping up in her role here.” Deshler also recently passed her civil service exam and is no longer a provisional employee.

Conservation

A Conservation Advisory Council member spoke about trying to attract purple martin birds to Knapp’s View. A purple martin habitat consists of a pole with four plastic “gourds.” Native Americans used to use actual gourds to attract purple martins to their communities. The bird is considered an asset because it eats mosquitoes. A pole with the four gourds costs $275, which the CAC member said will be raised without the need for town funds.

Other business

The board passed a resolution to appoint Domenic DiPasquale to the Ethics Board. The vote was 3-0-2 with Councilman Robert Courtenay and Holdridge recusing themselves. The board accepted the resignation of Kat Parrella from the SLPAC Advisory Board because, despite running a store in town, she lives in Monroe.

Three interns from Chester Academy have started working at Town Hall in the supervisor’s office, accounting office, and building department.

The building department processed 129 permits in the month of June and is down to 183 expired permits from over 400 at the beginning of the year.

The board passed a resolution to change the start of town board meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Recently the town had been starting board meetings at 6:45 p.m. when they had executive sessions scheduled at the beginning of meetings.