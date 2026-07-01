Town proposes banning data centers, battery energy storage systems in comprehensive plan

At its June 24 meeting, the Town of Chester opened a public hearing for its comprehensive plan, which can be found online at https://shorturl.at/SlkrO.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge highlighted some of the plan’s most notable recommendations. He says the plan will ban data centers and large scale battery energy storage systems, create a special use permit framework, create a land disturbance permit framework, beef up language on religious uses, fast food, day care, bed and breakfasts and solar projects and more.

A representative of AYPA Power lamented the town’s banning of battery energy storage systems in the comprehensive plan. AYPA has Chester in mind for a major battery storage site on Sugarloaf Mountain Road. The representative said it’s unfortunate the town will not fulfill its role in supplying the grid needed power.

Other issues discussed included upgrades to playground equipment at Oak and Chester Commons parks and concerns about language allowing religious use in agricultural zones, particularly its impact on the Camp Monroe property.

Brandon Holdridge said the town was fortunate it had not been sued over its failure to allow this use in the zoning.

The public hearing will continue on July 8, and if the plan is passed at that meeting, the town’s long standing building moratorium on developments of more than four lots will be lifted and the planning board can begin receiving applications for new projects.

Town to consider making highway superintendent an appointed position

Also subject to a mandatory referendum is a local law seeking to convert the highway superintendent position from an elected position to an appointed position. The board voted to open a July 22 public hearing on the law. Councilman Giuseppe Cassara voted against it, saying he thought the position should remain elected.

Regardless of how the referendum goes seeking to change the position to appointed there will be an election in November for a one-year term for the position of highway superintendent, which is currently vacant due to the conviction of former superintendent John Reilly. If the public approves the referendum seeking to make the position appointed then the board will appoint a new superintendent Jan. 1, 2028. If the referendum fails then the public will vote for a three-year term for a new superintendent starting his or her term on Jan. 1, 2028.

Water rate increases proposed

The town is continuing its plan to increase water rates $1 every year through 2031. The 2027 increase is to $11 per 1,000 gallons. Proponents of the rate hikes on the board said the more the town takes in water rates, the lower the water taxes will be. Water rates target individual users, while water taxes are across the board and the board feels that the average taxpayer subsidizes high users of water.

Councilman Giuseppe Cassara said he disagreed with increasing the water rates. He said his rates have already doubled and he did not see any corresponding decrease in his taxes. “You are making everything unaffordable in Chester,” he said. He was the only vote against the rate hike.