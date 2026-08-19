Town of Chester buys ambulance, enters contract with emergency services company

Town of Chester approves purchase of ambulance, new contract with Empress

The Town of Chester is officially in the ambulance business. At its Aug. 12 board meeting, the town board approved the purchase of an ambulance. They also voted to enter into a new contract with Empress to provide the emergency services company with the ambulance in return for all medical billing revenue generated by the ambulance being directed to the town. The village board, which is part of the ambulance tax district, also unanimously approved the deal.

The ambulance contract with Empress, which saw Empress position a dedicated ambulance unit in the town of Chester, cost the town $927,300 in 2025. The new contract with Empress will cost $1,303,029 but will see an estimated minimum of $786,204 in billing revenue come back to the town. The revenue could be higher and, in fact, this year is on pace for more than $1 million. In year one, the town will be saving at least $400,000 in tax dollars under this arrangement with the potential for more. The cost of the contract will increase four percent per year for five years under the agreement the town board voted on.

Councilman Giuseppe Cassara said he wanted the contract to be for three years at four percent and questioned the Empress executive director, who was on hand, if that could be done. The Empress rep said he could not promise that could be done and ultimately the board unanimously approved the five-year contract. There are exit clauses in the contract on both sides if needed.

The new ambulance is a 2026 T-350 Transit Type-2 Van, which cost $122,215. The board voted to buy the ambulance, which had been budgeted for in the town budget. The board voted to table a resolution to purchase $48,000 in parts for the ambulance with money from a Senator James Skoufis grant.

Former Warwick supervisor encourages community to pass real estate transfer tax

In other news, former Warwick town supervisor Michael Sweeton spoke about the preservation fund and encouraged the community to pass the 0.75 percent real estate transfer tax that will be on the ballot in November. He said since 2006 when the town of Warwick instituted its real estate transfer tax it has raised $18 million and generated another $18 million in matching grants. This money has been used the purchase property and conservation easements across the town. He said it is an asset to the community and not a drag on real estate investment. “It’s been a tremendous thing for us in the town of Warwick,” he said.

Residents voice concerns about nearby development, boat parking

Resident Tracy Schuh spoke during public comment about two developments in Monroe that border on Chester and have the potential to impact Chester quality of life. One is Henry Farms a 70-home project that Schuh described as poorly designed. The other is Meadow Hill, a six-lot subdivision adjacent to Oak Woods in the Chester. She encouraged the town board and public to have a voice in upcoming public hearings for the projects. The town planning board submitted a letter regarding Meadow Hill to the Monroe planners and posted it on social media.

Resident Salvatore Marchese of Creamery Pond Road spoke regarding a boat that is often parked on his road. He said the police told him they could not do anything about it. If necessary, he’d like the town board to pass new laws limiting the long-term parking of boats on local roads.

Holdridge shares town wins

During Supervisor Brandon Holdridge’s half-year report he touted the town’s leadership in bipartisan resistance to the proposed ICE facility, cleaning up the finance and accounting department, taking on 25 constituent service cases and the town’s continuing reaping of grant money.

Chester to partner with Monroe for Dial-A-Bus services

The town board voted to enter into a three-and-a-half year contract with the Town of Monroe for Dial-A-Bus services. This would impact the part of Chester that is in the Monroe-Woodbury school district. The cost for 2026 would be $812.50 per month and it will increase $1,000 per year through 2029.