Town considering action on property deemed unsafe

The Chester Town Board held a public hearing about a building purported to be unsafe at 19 Cardinal Lane at its February 13 meeting.

In question are two apartments at the location that are being illegally occupied, according to town code. Additionally, one apartment is being supplied electricity via extension cord and the other lacks running water.

Tenants at the apartments told the town board that nothing is wrong with their water or electricity but landlord Joseph Bender has turned them off. Bender, who said he is in failing health and lives in a men’s shelter in New York City, claimed the town has given him the run around for the past two years.

The board will decide the fate of the property, which was once a thriving horse farm, at its February 26 meeting. It is anticipated that the illegal apartments will be given an order to vacate from the town.

Land buys

During public comments Mark Laroe discussed the property near Ridge Road that his family hoped to sell to the town as an open space acquisition. He said rumors that it was “bad land” were inaccurate and that they’ve received interest in the property from several suitors. He brought a petition of 184 Chester residents asking the town to buy the approximately 100 acres.

He said the appraisal of the property is $1.3 million and there is potential for the county to pay half via a grant program.

SLPAC

A proposal to use the gallery at the SLPAC for art exhibits during the week was discussed. The project would be done in conjunction with the Orange County Arts Council and Vision Hudson Valley.

Conservation Advisory Council Chairperson Martine DePasquale submitted an annual report from the CAC to the town board during the meeting. Its contents are visible at the town of Chester website.

Town equipment

The police department’s request to purchase a $54,000 Chevy Tahoe was approved 5-0. Councilman Larry Dysinger commented that Ford Explorers are a cheaper and more economical option than Tahoes, costing $4,000 less and saving $5,000 in gas over a 135,000-mile lifespan.

The board approved a $47,491 purchase of a Ford pickup truck by the Highway Department, well below the $65,000 budgeted for the item.

The board also approved the purchase of plow blades and shoes for the Highway Department in the amount of $6,415.

Other business

The board set to continue the public hearing on Sugar Loaf sidewalks and crosswalks for February 26.

The board also passed a waiver of the building moratorium for a project on Pond Road.