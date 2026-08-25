The Rumshock Veterans Foundation will host Resilience Run & Walk on Sept. 19.

The Rumshock Veterans Foundation will host its third annual Resilience Run & Walk on Saturday, Sept. 19, bringing runners, walkers, veterans, families and community supporters together on Goshen’s Heritage Trail for a 5K event dedicated to honoring those who have served the nation.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Heritage Trail’s St. James Place, with participant check-in beginning at 8 a.m. The event is held in memory of Terry Anderson, the American journalist and combat veteran whose career and life reflected a commitment to reporting the truth and serving others. Organizers invite participants of all ages and abilities to run or walk the course as a way of remembering Anderson while supporting veterans in need.

Where the money goes

The Resilience Run & Walk is more than a community athletic event. All proceeds benefit the Rumshock Veterans Foundation, whose mission includes providing housing and essential services to veterans, at its location on Main Street in the City of Port Jervis, NY., where ten tiny homes for veterans are being constructed. Through fundraising events such as the 5K, the foundation works to help veterans overcome homelessness and regain stability, dignity and independence.

Participants can register for $35, with the fee increasing to $40 for late or same-day registration. Organizers are also seeking sponsors and donations from individuals, businesses and community organizations. Every contribution helps support programs designed to address the needs of veterans who have sacrificed in service to their country.

The Heritage Trail setting provides an ideal backdrop for an event centered on resilience, remembrance and community. Whether participants choose to compete, walk alongside friends and family, volunteer or make a donation, organizers emphasize that everyone can play a role in supporting the men and women who have served.

The foundation encourages the community to come together on Sept. 19 and take part in what organizers describe as an opportunity to “take strides together in support of those who’ve served.”

Essential information

For registration, sponsorship information or additional details, contact Manny Tirado at tiradomanolin@gmail.com or click on Rumshockvf.org. The race begins promptly at 9 a.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Trail’s St. James Place in Goshen.