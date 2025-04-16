Supervisor says explosion hazard resolved at Al Turi Landfill in Goshen

The state DEC had found the Al Turi Landfill in Goshen to be in violation of the state’s gas monitoring regulations, it was revealed by a member of the public at the March 13 meeting of the Goshen town board.

In a Feb. 7, 2025, letter sent to Al Turi, forwarded to the attention of one Thomas Milo, the state warns Al Turi that the landfill gas control system is not being maintained.

The letter states: “Several gas extraction and monitoring wells are damaged or are flooded with leachate/condensate preventing the landfill gas from being properly managed.”

The letter states the violations date back to Oct. 2, 2024, and furthermore, “In addition to the odor, on Jan. 23, 2025, Departments staff’s explosive gas meter had a reading of 100 percent of the lower explosive limit indicating that an explosion hazard existed at the time of inspection.”

Town engineer Sean Hoffman said the DEC recommended that a stop work order at the site was “not necessary” for the town to levy as the DEC did it itself.

Public comments complained that the town seems impotent to stop them. Supervisor Joseph Betro agreed that he was concerned about the situation but said it is a DEC matter.

At the April 10 town board meeting Betro confirmed that the explosion hazard and other violations had been resolved according to the DEC and work has resumed at the site.

Public comment proposed town hall

During public comments Marc Buccheit once again stated his opposition to plans to build a new town hall and police headquarters at the Lakeville Inn properties on Fletcher Street.

“You’re spending money on something people don’t want,” Buccheit said. “We’re going to have a big public debate on this town hall.”

Resident Chris Healey, who is a regular at town and planning board meetings and is running for town council in a GOP primary, concurred that many residents had expressed to him concern about the plans to spend money on a new town hall.