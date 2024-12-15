Santa sightings, last-minute shopping

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Holiday Train Display: Sussex County Railroad Club will exhibit model trains with winter/holiday themes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Santa visits: Macopin Volunteer Fire Company 4 and Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company 5 escort Santa through West Milford.

Blue Christmas Candlelight Service: For those experiencing loss, grief, struggles or cares of any kind. 6 p.m. at Western Hills Christian Church, 40 Kennedy Road, Tranquility.

Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton. Free admission; free will offering request.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Santa will tour with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. Time to be announced.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

14th annual Christmas Day dinner: From 1 to 4 p.m., the Wantage United Methodist Church will serve a dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, veggies, stuffing and dessert or lasagna as an alternative. For children, chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese. Reservations required for time slots at 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Call 973-875-4488 or send a text to Melissa at 973-997-1822. Leave your name, phone number, how many coming, which dinner is preferred and time you will arrive. Pick up and free local delivery available. Pick-ups and deliveries between 4 and 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Menorah Lighting: Hanukah Celebration of Lights at 7 p.m. at Vernon Township Fire Department, County Road 515.

