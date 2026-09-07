Residents voice privacy concerns as town board considers new police drone

A police department request for the purchase of a $7,849 DJI Matrice 4T drone was tabled by the Chester Town Board at their Aug. 26 meeting. Several town residents voiced concerns about the drone during public comments.

Resident Christine Koenig said she had privacy concerns about the drones. She said the technology does not distinguish between criminals and ordinary citizens, that she was concerned about the storage of data and that she questioned why drones were needed to monitor large events, as was listed as a justification for the drone.

Resident Vincent Hurley noted a drone was monitoring the crowd at the January protest against the proposed ICE detention center. He called the presence of the drone intimidating and said, “We don’t want to be a community that feels it could be discouraged from expressing its first amendment rights.”

Resident Chris Maurer submitted a letter that urged the board to vote no on the drone purchase, stating “drone capabilities undermine privacy and create an environment where citizens are monitored aerially.”

Police Chief Daniel Doellinger submitted a letter comment to the board stating most of the concerns of the public are addressed by laws in place to respect privacy and are in the policy manual.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said he had conflicting thoughts about drones and cameras. Councilman Giuseppe Cassara asked that the matter be tabled. Councilman Stephen Diffley concurred that he would like to see the policy manual before agreeing to purchase the drone. The board voted to table the matter.

The police department does sometimes use the Sheriff’s drone, so this would not be the first drone used by the department.

Board adopts Community Preservation Plan

In other news, the board voted to adopt its Community Preservation Plan, setting guidelines to what properties can be purchased or conservation easements secured under the new Community Preservation Fund. Thirty properties were listed and the list will be revised in three to five years. In November town voters will decide on a referendum regarding whether to pass a 0.75 percent real estate transfer tax to supply the Preservation Fund with money.

Board honors lifelong Chester resident

The meeting started on a light note, with the board issuing a proclamation in honor of Virginia Battiato a 94-year-old lifelong Chester resident who had been recognized as a “super-ager” by the Orange County Office of the Aging. Battiato remains active as treasurer of the Chester Golden Age club. Battiato spoke briefly, noting that she had four children who are seniors, with her eldest son being 74-years-old.

Phase one of Carpenter Park improvement complete

Holdridge noted that the town has completed phase one of the improvement of Carpenter Park with the installation of an ADA-compliant blacktop walkway thanks to $95,500 in funding from a 2024 CDBG block grant. In other park news, Field Day will be held September 19 at Chester Commons Park thanks to a $5,000 county grant and senior picnic day will be held at Carpenter Park on September 22 thanks to a $10,000 grant from Senator James Skoufis.

Public hearing set for introductory law to provide property tax exemption for disabled veterans

The board set a public hearing on an introductory law for a 100 percent property tax exemption for 100 percent disabled veterans. The state passed a law earlier this year allowing municipalities to opt-in to the exemption if they wanted to. Holdridge said the assessor informed him it would only affect a handful of properties.

Other business

The board approved an agreement with the Chester Union Free School District to provide the school with a school resource officer in exchange for $126,000 maximum.

In Planning Board news chairwoman Jackie Elfers resigned her position as chair and as a member and was replaced as chair by Michael Mallon. The board approved advertisement for positions on the Planning Board, as well as the Zoning Board and Comprehensive Plan Action Committee.

The board set a public hearing of Sept. 23 to authorize an override of the tax cap in the coming budget. Holdridge said this does not mean the board will override the tax cap, but that in case they need to they have the option.

Board discusses moving video camera in front of town hall

Cassara mentioned during new business that the board should consider moving the video camera in front of town hall, because its prevalent location was creating considerable pushback among town residents.

Holdridge said he is in favor of relocating it. Councilman Robert Courtenay said after talking to the police chief about the issue, he has been persuaded against moving it. If the town moves it to a utility pole across the street as had been discussed it would cost $6,000. Diffley said he wants the town hall to have a video camera but it should be located somewhere else.

Town Clerk Linda Zappala said the camera provides a sense of security for town employees who work late.