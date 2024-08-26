Public hearing to discuss overriding the tax cap

With budget season approaching, the Chester Town Board is seeking permission to override the tax cap. At its August 14 meeting, the board set a September 11 public hearing to discuss the matter. Supervisor Brandon Holdridge told The Chronicle he may not need to surpass the tax cap but wanted permission in case the budget comes out over this year’s cap. He said he does not know what the tax cap is this year.

Road changes

The board held a public hearing on a proposal to move the beginning point of the five-ton weight limit on Kings Highway from Pine Hill Rd. to Kings Highway Bypass. There was no public comment and the law passed unanimously. The board commented that police had started giving a warning to trucks surpassing the weight limit and will now move on to the enforcement phase. There is an exception for trucks making local deliveries.

The board announced the closure of Kings Highway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on October 5 for a 5K event held by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation. Money raised by the event will go toward improving Sugar Loaf.

Limits and moratoriums

The board announced that water restrictions have ended in Sugar Loaf with the opening of the second well site. The Water Dept. had prohibited outdoor water use for many months due to a low supply of water.

The board voted to pass a moratorium on large-scale battery storage sites. It had held a public hearing at the prior board meeting.

ARPA

The town will allocate $60,000 in ARPA funding toward a new water main extension for the SLPAC. It will also allocate $1,254.10 of ARPA funding for the purchase of new filing cabinets for the building department and $4,020 in ARPA funding towards new shelving units for the records vault.

Staffing

Kayla Leicht was hired as assistant to the building inspector at a cost of $55,000 per year. The resolution to hire a new building inspector at $95,000 per year was tabled.

The town board also voted to give town staffer Julie Tiller a $3,000 raise from $57,000 to $60,000.

Councilman Larry Dysinger said the new employee handbook is almost finished.

Other business

The board voted to enroll in NYCLASS, a program that will net the town 5% in interest on its deposits, which is better than the 2% it currently gets with Webster Bank.

The board also tabled discussion of a new EV fee schedule based on the recommendations of the Conservation Advisory Council.