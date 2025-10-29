Preliminary budget stays under cap

Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge presented the tentative budget to the public at the Oct. 22 town board meeting. Later, amendments were made by the board, leaving the town with a preliminary budget that stays under the state tax cap, while raising taxes 2.65%.

Because of the breakdown of spending in the budget, village residents in the Town of Chester will see an approximately $100 decrease in their town taxes while town residents will see an approximately $170 increase. The total amount to be raised by taxes is $13,417,489 while the total budget is $21,455,338. $801,000 in reserve funds are being used to balance the budget.

Holdridge cited rising healthcare and retirement costs as driving the increase in taxes. He added that he said he said no to a quarter million in budget requests by town departments in order to keep the budget under the tax cap.

Despite the preliminary budget coming in under the tax cap, the board still passed a law allowing the town to go over the cap if necessary. Such a law is considered a formality, as it allows the town to revise its budget in the event of something unexpected happening over the next few weeks.

The town also held a public hearing on its zoning and comprehensive plan proposal. Jordan Conway, an attorney for Camp Monroe, said the new zoning impinges on the legal use of property by the religious camp she represents. She made several recommendations for revisions to the zoning.

Supervisor Holdridge told The Chronicle that he was concerned about the complaints by Camp Monroe, as he wishes to avoid a legal case the town may lose. The board kept open a 10-day window beyond the public hearing to receive written feedback from the community.

During public comments Republican town council candidate Christine Maurer stated her opposition to the town being taxed to pay for sidewalk snow removal in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf. She said state law indicates the liability for snow removal belongs to property owners adjacent to the sidewalks.

Holdridge noted that six new parking spots have been laid at the Chester Commons/Senior Center parking lot and that he expected six more spots to be laid.

The board voted 4-0 to approve $16,627.50 for the installation of security cameras at Oak Drive Park in the Walton Lake Estates. Board member Antonio Ardisana was absent from the meeting.

The board rejected a request from the Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce for the use of the town’s billboard on Rt. 17. The vote was 2-1-1 with Tom Becker voting against and Larry Dysinger abstaining.

The board also passed a resolution appointing Laura Mosher to the planning board. The board passed a resolution allocating over $73,000 in grant money from New York State Sen. James Skoufis for a new panel and booster for the Walton Lake Water District and other improvements. The total grant available is $130,000.

The board passed another a resolution creating a new secretary to the police chief position to be staffed by current employee Gabrielle Guastamacchia at the same rate of pay.

In addition, a resolution accepting a 2026 proposal for town attorney Liz Cassidy to raise her monthly retainer $150 per month and her hourly rate by $15 per hour was passed.