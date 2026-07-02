NY Department of Health offering free private well PFAS testing for Orange County residents

The New York State Department of Health is offering Orange County residents the opportunity to have their private wells tested for forever chemicals (PFAS) through the New York State Private Well PFAS Testing and Mitigation Rebate Pilot Program. Applications for water testing will open the week of July 6.

Residents who use private wells can apply through the New York State Department of Health website at health.ny.gov/PrivateWellPFAS.

Applicants accepted for testing will be contacted by a contractor to schedule a visit, the Orange County Department of Health shared. Results will be given within two to six weeks after testing. Applicants may qualify for a rebate if their test results reveal the presence of forever chemicals at or above New York State’s standard of 10 parts per trillion.

How much can you get back?

Rebates range from up to $1,000 for treatment on specific taps (point of use system), when a whole house system (point of entry system) isn’t possible due to space or plumbing limitations, to up to $10,000 to connect to a public water supply.

For more information on eligibility and potential rebates visit https://shorturl.at/Qvvmp.

Participation in the program is voluntary and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited funds are available and once state funds are depleted, there will be no more testing or rebates. Those interested in participating in the program should be ready, willing, and able to install a PFAS treatment system.

While all residents with private wells are eligible, emphasis is given to properties located in areas identified by the state as priority areas based on the number of parcels with private water and septic and a high population density.



Priority areas designated by the state of New York are as follows:

Rank 1: Town of Newburgh

Rank 2: Town of Warwick

Rank 3: Montgomery

Rank 4: Wallkill

Rank 5: Goshen

Rank 6: Deerpark

Rank 7: Blooming Grove

Rank 8: Wawayanda

Rank 9: Chester

Rank 10: New Windsor

To view a full listing and map of locations go to https://shorturl.at/LIAh2.

What are PFAS?

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are a large group of man-made chemicals linked to significant health risks. If the level of PFAS in your well water is above the state drinking water standards and you either connect to a public water supply or install an in-home PFAS treatment system, you may be eligible for a rebate under the program. Orange County’s involvement is at the rebate stage.

There has been no study about the presence of PFAS in private wells in Orange County previously.

Learn more and apply: health.ny.gov/PrivateWellPFAS or call 800-616-9275 or email PrivateWellPFAS@hrpassociates.com.